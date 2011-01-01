Explore delicious recipes, cooking tips, and culinary adventures. Join me on my journey in navigating the gluten free world
Kazu Sushi Burrito
Kazu Sushi Burrito
Kazu Sushi is a wonderful sushi restaurant. Almost all of their rolls are gluten free, and they have many gluten free substitutes. If you ask, they have soy sauce that is GF. Also, their signature shrimp sauce is gluten free. This is a MUST HAVE for all GF sushi lovers. Side note: if you see a roll on the menu that says krab, that isn’t gluten free.
The Loop
The Loop is a classic American restaurant that is decent. They have some gluten free shakes, and a GF bun/pizza crust but nothing revolutionary. The nice thing at the Loop is that they don’t charge extra for a GF bun, like most restaurants do. The Loop’s fries are not gluten free, sorry.
Taverna
Taverna
Taverna is a great Italian restaurant, and they have some pretty good eats that are GF. Full disclosure: the parmesan truffle fries are not gluten free. To make up for the lack of a separate fryer, they have a very knowledgeable staff. I would recommend making reservations for Taverna because they do book up quick. Taverna does have pretty good salmon salad and pizza crust. I do believe that they have gluten free bread if you ask.
Craft Kafe
Craft Kafe
Craft Kafe is a 100% dedicated GF cafe. Unlike what you might be thinking, this restaurant is not just salad. They have pastries, sandwiches, breakfast, and salad. they make everything fresh. They have 2 locations in St. Petersburg, and 1 in Tampa. Craft Kafe is definitely worth stopping by wether you are looking for a wholesome lunch, or a warm baked good!
Southern Grounds
Southern Grounds is a great coffee shop for those of you who like to have muffins, cakes(sometimes), and coffee. They have GLUTEN FREE blackberry chocolate chip muffins! It is amazing. Spoiler alert: they have Gluten Free Bread.
southerngrounds.com
Bantam and Biddy
Bantam and Biddy is the most delectable GLUTEN FREE fried chicken you will ever have! They have other various gluten free treats like mac and cheese, pancakes, and sweet potato fries! Bantam and Biddy is located in Amelia Island and the staff are all wonderful and helpful!
Waffle Cone
Waffle Cone
Waffle Cone is an amazing ice cream place for gluten-free people. The staff is very knowledgable of what is and what isn't gluten-free and they are very helpful. They also do a name of the day ice cream free scoop. The best part is, they have a GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE CONE. It's been forever since I've had a good gluten free waffle cone, and they made it happen!
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Another Broken Egg Cafe is the perfect gluten-free breakfast stop! Their menu includes things from GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES to a classic coffee. If you are looking for an amazing breakfast expierience, go to Another Broken Egg Cafe.
Cantina Louie
Cantina Louie is an outstanding restaurant for lovers of enchiladas, tacos, queso, and more! More importantly: the queso is GF! If you want food fast, and quality check out Cantina Louie!!!!!
Fresh Kitchen
Recently, we checked out a build-your-own bowl place in Gainsville called Fresh Kitchen. Everything is gluten free, so you don't have to ask for anything special. They have ingredients from cauliflower mashed potatoes to almond breaded chicken. All of the bowl options tie together to create a beautiful symphony of gluten free
Arepa Please
Arepa please sure knows how to switch things up when it comes to GF. My family and I went there for lunch, and our all time favorite dish was the JAX Blonde. Everything but the plantains were gluten free, and everything was delicious. This is a staple for your next GF adventure.
