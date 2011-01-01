Taverna

Taverna is a great Italian restaurant, and they have some pretty good eats that are GF. Full disclosure: the parmesan truffle fries are not gluten free. To make up for the lack of a separate fryer, they have a very knowledgeable staff. I would recommend making reservations for Taverna because they do book up quick. Taverna does have pretty good salmon salad and pizza crust. I do believe that they have gluten free bread if you ask.





https://taverna.restaurant/